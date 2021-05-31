Texas is the latest battleground in the ever-expanding fight over voter rights

The latest frontier in the fight over voting rights in the US is Texas – where Democrats walked off the floor of the state's House of Representatives late on Sunday to deny the quorum needed to approve a bill that would mean new voting restrictions.

The Republican-controlled House had looked set to pass the bill before a midnight deadline which marked the end of the legislative session. The state's governor, Greg Abbott – a Republican – promptly tweeted that he would call a special legislative session to seek to get the measures passed, but didn't say when that would be.

Texas is the latest Republican-controlled state – after Florida and Georgia, among others – to try and push through such restrictions since November's presidential election.