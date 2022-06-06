Boris Johnson beware – even leaders who survive a confidence vote are left wounded

The expected result of the confidence vote relating to Boris Johnson seems to place the prime minister in the critically wounded category – a formal mandate under the rules, but hardly sufficient to draw a line under matters and allow the party and country to “move on” and free the government to “get on with the job” (to recycle a few of the current clichés).

History suggests that a leader thus wounded never survives a confidence vote for that long even if they win it. In the case of the Tories (Labour has a rather different system), Iain Duncan Smith has the unwelcome distinction of being the only leader to lose a vote, in 2003, by 90 to 75 (the parliamentary party was denuded by the general election defeats of 1997 and 2001). But the ones who’ve won are scarcely luckier.

The last and only time (until now) that there was a vote of confidence in a serving Conservative premier was under Theresa May, in December 2018. Similar arguments to now about “now is not the time” and exacerbating divisions were deployed by No 10, targeted at anti-May plotters. The embattled premier did win the vote, then as now rapidly organised, by 200 to 117, and it was proudly declared by her aides to be a triumph in the circumstances and against the background of the bitter divisions over Brexit. They rejoiced.