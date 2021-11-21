Boris Johnson faces Tory unease on multiple fronts

Still reeling from the self-inflicted wounds over the botched attempt to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension from the Commons – despite having been found to have breached lobbying rules – No 10 officials and Boris Johnson have faced a torrid fortnight.

The audacious bid to create a Tory-dominated committee to review sleaze rules, which was branded government “corruption” by opposition parties, resulted in a humiliating U-turn less than 24 hours after Conservative MPs were ordered to vote with the government.

Division in the party’s ranks burst into the open, culminating two weeks later, on Wednesday evening, with the prime minister offering a mea culpa to the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs.