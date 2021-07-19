The first reaction to the “ping” is the one that counts. When Boris Johnson was pinged by NHS Test and Trace, his first instinct was to try to ignore the pesky interruption. His second instinct was to minimise the inconvenience to himself (and to chancellor Rishi Sunak, in a similar position) by enrolling in a special “pilot scheme” whereby he could skip the self-isolation that everyone else has to endure, pending a full PCR test, and carry on as normal with daily lateral flow tests. This is not an option open to the public. Indeed, the NHS instructions insist that a negative result on a lateral flow test is not a “green light” to go out and about. To do that you still need to have taken a (much more reliable) PCR test.

In case of doubt or obfuscation, the No 10 spokesperson stated unequivocally on Sunday morning: “The prime minister and chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid. They will be participating in the daily contact-testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.”

Except, of course, that Downing Street now states that the PM was notified while he was at the country retreat in Chequers. No doubt a definitive timeline will clear up any confusion. It is needed. After all, when the prime minster got Covid last year there were some doubts about how rapidly he ceased his usual duties in order to sequester himself in the Downing Street flat. Jon Ashworth, Labour’s shadow health secretary, is asking questions about what the “pilot scheme” actually is, who is involved in it, which public health authorities are involved, and what the point of the study might be. Again, answers are awaited.