Boris Johnson was accused by critics of being “in hiding” when he rationed his media appearances during his Christmas break at his Chequers country retreat. But there will be no escape when the Commons returns from its two-week recess on Wednesday.

The prime minister will be desperate to avoid another Commons vote on tougher Covid-19 rules, following the rebellion by 101 Tory MPs, so will anxiously watch the figures on hospital admissions and staff shortages.

His attempt to fight back after his terrible two months might be hindered by unfinished business from December – the inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray into parties held at No 10 before Christmas 2020 and an expected statement from Lord Geidt, his adviser on ministers’ interests, on whether Mr Johnson misled him over the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat. The nightmare scenario is that this controversy could prompt another inquiry, this time by Kathryn Stone, parliament’s anti-sleaze watchdog.