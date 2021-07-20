Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and the era of political self-incrimination

It is fair to assume that Dominic Cummings’s reputation went before him when Boris Johnson engaged him, twice, as a senior adviser. First on the Leave campaign in the EU referendum of 2016 and once again when he engaged him after becoming prime minister in 2019, Johnson would have been warned of his reputation and unusually strong personality. No doubt the prime minister now understands the full force of the old phrase “mad, bad and dangerous to know”.

What Cummings describes as “trolley govt”, alluding to the idea of a broken shopping trolley wobbling all over the place (a metaphor once used by Johnson to refer to himself), appalls him. This former very special adviser is determined that the public should understand how the country is being run, what went wrong and why with the response to the pandemic, and, naturally, defend his own mixed reputation. Some might think revenge a motive, and don’t trust Cummings after the Barnard Castle affair, though that doesn’t necessarily mean what he says now is wrong or untruthful.

What the leaked WhatsApp messages also show is that it is increasingly difficult in our constantly surveilled digital age to keep many secrets – as Matt Hancock might readily attest. Where once cabals of ministers and advisers might sit around on sofas thinking the unthinkable and saying the unsayable with no officials present and no record being taken, now almost everything can and is communicated digitally, and many will say that an email can never be truly deleted in the way an inconvenient memo could be shredded. Back in the days of New Labour, the pioneers of “sofa government”, the Post-It note was the instrument by which ministers would evade official or historical scrutiny, the little yellow stickies falling all too easily from important documents and into the waste paper basket.