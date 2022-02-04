One place where jobs are being created at a record rate is 10 Downing Street, though obviously not in the manner the prime minister would wish.

Boris Johnson filled the position of head of policy rather hurriedly – to try and fill the yawning gap left by Munira Mirza – reaching for his parliamentary private secretary and MP, Andrew Griffith. But the PM still has some crucial appointments to make, including chief of staff, head of communications, principal probate secretary and, very possibly, a new cabinet secretary, should revelations in the full Sue Gray report or police proceedings call the position of Simon Case into question.

The fact that Case is still in post suggest either that there isn’t that much drama hung about him personally (despite having had to recuse himself from the initial inquiry in favour of Gray); or that he is such a senior civil servant – the most senior in fact – that summary dismissal or transfer would be a shattering blow to the prestige of the service, and very possibly unlawful.