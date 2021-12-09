Will Boris Johnson finally get his comeuppance for his funding breach?

In terms of their personal conduct and behaviour, no prime minister, before, during or after their period office, has been investigated as often and as embarrassingly as Boris Johnson. Almost every official watchdog has snapped at him, and his life is never complete without some sort of scandal on the go. It amounts to quite an impressive CV, in a perverse way.

In previous lives as a journalist and a more junior MP he has been interrogated and held to account, and indeed sacked, by figures as prominent as Lord Black, Max Hastings and Michael Howard. The latest investigations, by the cabinet secretary into “partygate” and the newly published report from the Electoral Commission on the funding of the Johnson’s Downing Street flat are only the latest in that long line of scrapes and skirmishes.

Also pending are inquiries by the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, into the alleged undeclared benefit to Johnson of the flat’s refurbishment as an undeclared interest; the Commons standards committee into reforming and strengthening rules on conflicts of interest and its own procedures (with implications for Johnson); a still possible metropolitan police investigation into breaches of the lockdown laws; and one by the Greater London Authority centred on possible misconduct in public office during his close friendship with the entrepreneur and IT consultant Jennifer Arcuri. She has said she will fully cooperate with the Johnson probe. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has already concluded that Johnson should have declared an interest in Arcuri, and that his failure to do so represented a breach of the GLA code of conduct. The last time Johnson was in direct trouble with the police was when they were called out to a domestic disturbance at the then Carrie Symonds’ flat in 2019. He is, of course, no stranger to legal actions.