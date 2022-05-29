How do Tory MPs trigger a no confidence vote in Boris Johnson?

In the three days since the publication of the senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, there has been a drip-feed of Tory MPs condemning the scandal and calling on Boris Johnson to resign.

The former cabinet minister David Davis, who dramatically told the prime minister to step aside in January in the House of Commons, claimed on Saturday that discontent was spreading across the party’s ranks.

With a major poll showing the party could hold on to just three out of 88 key battleground seats at the next election, the senior Conservative said many of his colleagues “frankly see their own seats disappearing in many cases”.