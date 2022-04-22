Now that the House of Commons Committee of Privileges has been asked to determine whether the prime minister misled parliament over “Partygate”, it’s worth considering the personnel involved, and the prospects of the prime minister being “acquitted”. (The actual substance of their proceedings may not begin for some months, however, because they will wait the completion of the police investigation and publication of the Sue Gray report. They will also take time to collect evidence, documents and interview witnesses, possibly including the prime minister).

The committee itself is unusual in having, by convention, an opposition chair and a government-party majority – and also being compact. There are only seven of them, all MPs. The committee is chaired by Chris Bryant, the prominent Labour backbencher. In addition to Bryant, there are four Conservatives, one other Labour MP, and an SNP representative. Because Bryant has made some trenchant criticisms of Boris Johnson, he has voluntarily recused himself from the committee when it considers this matter.

While all committee members across parliament seek to be non-partisan and objective in their work, and often succeed, nonetheless they declare interests and, being political animals, they have their own views, prejudices and particular backgrounds. The remaining opposition MPs involved, Yvonne Fovargue (Labour, Makerfield) and Allan Dorans (SNP, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock), may be expected to share the general scepticism shown towards the prime minister’s version of events and his segments to the house. The Conservatives, the preponderant group, are perhaps less predictable.