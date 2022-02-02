Like a dripping tap, Tory MPs declaring that they can no longer support Boris Johnson as party leader are proving to be a constant and debilitating distraction for the prime minister.

Every time the PM tries to get ahead of events and away from Partygate, if it isn’t some freshly discovered boozy “gathering” then it’s a relatively obscure Conservative MPs grabbing the headlines and keeping the leadership in play. The Brexit anniversary, the trip to Ukraine and now the launch of the "levelling up" plan have all been rudely interrupted by uppity Tory MPs.

On Wednesday former defence minister Tobias Ellwood declared that he has written to the chair of the 1992 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, to ask for a vote of confidence in the party leader. Anthony Mangnall, elected in 2019, and former minister Gary Streeter later followed suit.