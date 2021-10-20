Why was Boris Johnson hit by a backlash over his net zero strategy?

Ministers hailed their long-awaited plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 as groundbreaking and world-leading. Boris Johnson said: “Our strategy sets the example for other countries to build back greener too as we lead the charge towards global net zero.”

But the government suffered a backlash – even though it omitted some unpalatable measures such as road pricing and a total ban on new gas boilers being fitted from 2035, which is now an “ambition”. Ministers may return to both ideas.

Mr Johnson was braced for green campaigners to argue the plan lacked detail and relied too heavily on private sector investment of up to £90bn by 2030, and they duly did. While some groups welcomed the strategy as an important step forward, Friends of the Earth described it as “riddled with holes and omissions”.