The troublesome business of running the country means Boris Johnson has not yet got round to writing his long-delayed biography on William Shakespeare.

Perhaps it is the prime minister’s indecisive enemies on the backbenches who could do with consulting the bard – particularly Macbeth: “If it were done, when ’tis done, then ’twere well it were done quickly.”

The Tory rebels see the dagger before them. They know they are on the brink of backstabbing their leader by triggering a no-confidence vote as soon as next week.