Boris Johnson’s ‘never apologise, never explain’ method is now his undoing

The guiding principle shared with Donald Trump has served the prime minister well – but has now been found out, writes Rob Merrick

Saturday 29 January 2022 21:30
<p>It’s my party: the notorious site of social gatherings that reportedly broke a range of lockdown laws </p>

(EPA)

It is the method that has guided Boris Johnson in his scandal-plagued rise to the top, but it now threatens to destroy his political career over Partygate.

“Never apologise, never explain” is a principle shared with Donald Trump – and used to deflect criticism over everything from Mr Johnson’s past racist statements to Covid controversies.

For a politician propelled to power by the popularity of his willingness to say and do the unthinkable, refusing to retreat when under fire is an important part of the package.

