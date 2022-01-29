Politics Explained
Boris Johnson’s ‘never apologise, never explain’ method is now his undoing
The guiding principle shared with Donald Trump has served the prime minister well – but has now been found out, writes Rob Merrick
It is the method that has guided Boris Johnson in his scandal-plagued rise to the top, but it now threatens to destroy his political career over Partygate.
“Never apologise, never explain” is a principle shared with Donald Trump – and used to deflect criticism over everything from Mr Johnson’s past racist statements to Covid controversies.
For a politician propelled to power by the popularity of his willingness to say and do the unthinkable, refusing to retreat when under fire is an important part of the package.
