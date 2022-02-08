Boris Johnson’s mini reshuffle is about campaigning rather than governing

It is a sign that – for the immediate future at least – the government’s attentions will inevitably be turned inwards, writes Sean O’Grady

Tuesday 08 February 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The prime minister clearly wants a more effective operation in place to bolster his leadership </p>

The prime minister clearly wants a more effective operation in place to bolster his leadership

(AP)

There is no clearer signal of a party leadership in deep trouble than the appointment of a new chief whip.

At such times of personal crisis there is no position more important – not even that of the chancellor of the exchequer – or so vital to a leader’s survival.

If the stories are to be believed, it appears that Boris Johnson would judge it a success if he made it to the end of the week without a vote of confidence being called by his own side. It is hand-to-hand combat, and that’s where a good chief whip can excel, making sure every single backbencher is persuaded to support the prime minister.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in