There is no clearer signal of a party leadership in deep trouble than the appointment of a new chief whip.

At such times of personal crisis there is no position more important – not even that of the chancellor of the exchequer – or so vital to a leader’s survival.

If the stories are to be believed, it appears that Boris Johnson would judge it a success if he made it to the end of the week without a vote of confidence being called by his own side. It is hand-to-hand combat, and that’s where a good chief whip can excel, making sure every single backbencher is persuaded to support the prime minister.