Never let a good crisis go to waste, as they say, and Lord (Christopher) Geidt, the independent adviser on standards, is using to some modest advantage the recent “episode” – as he calls it – over refurbishments to the Johnsons’ flat.

Having been deprived of some of the relevant facts of that unfortunate, not to say Byzantine, affair, Geidt has already a secured a “humble and sincere” apology from Boris Johnson for his lack of support. How much value can be placed on that is debatable, but there it is. Johnson has also promised to support Geidt with a beefed up secretariat and better access to officials, the least he could do, given that if Geidt had resigned and caused a stink Johnson might already have been pushed out. The PM has also offered to “carefully consider” strengthening Geidt’s role, which is nice of him.

Now, Geidt has written to the chair of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, William Wragg expressing the hope, and no doubt soliciting support, for a real increase in power. Slightly haughtily, but understandably, Geidt says that “more important” than the prime minister’s formal apology, something of a devalued currency, is the vague promise of more authority.