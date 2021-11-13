Is Boris Johnson at risk of being toppled by Tory MPs?

It has been a bad week for Boris Johnson. Words don’t hold too much value for this prime minister, so no doubt he will have shrugged off the negative headlines that have come his way during the gathering storm at Westminster.

But he won’t be able to shrug off the cold, hard polling numbers. The latest digits show that the swirling, all-enveloping hurricane of sleaze claims is now having an impact on the Tory party’s popularity, and on Mr Johnson’s electability.

The prime minister has allowed himself a cavalier approach to scandal, knowing that the idea of bad behaviour was helpfully priced into his image as a colourful cad.