Obviously, given all the revelations, the involvement of the police, and her stinging criticisms about the top of government, not much attention has been paid to the central recommendation in Sue Gray’s “update” to her investigation.

Gray suggests a reorganisation of the structure of the Cabinet Office, to improve coordination and control. In her own words: “The number of staff working in No 10 Downing Street has steadily increased in recent years. In terms of size, scale and range of responsibility it is now more akin to a small government department than purely a dedicated prime minister’s office. The structures that support the smooth operation of Downing Street, however, have not evolved sufficiently to meet the demands of this expansion. The leadership structures are fragmented and complicated and this has sometimes led to the blurring of lines of accountability. Too much responsibility and expectation is placed on the senior official whose principal function is the direct support of the prime minister. This should be addressed as a matter of priority.”

Straight away, Boris Johnson announced that there will be a new Office of the Prime Minister, with its very own permanent secretary.