Politics Explained
Is the cabinet fully behind Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray report?
On a generous reading of the social media activity of the prime minister’s top team right now, he’d count himself lucky to rely on about half of them, argues Sean O'Grady
The habit of cabinet ministers seemingly “copying and pasting” similar tweets on a given topic contains its own nerdy attractions, though admittedly on the more speculative end of political analysis – just a bit of fun, as Peter Snow might say.
At first glance, they do indeed look to be limited variations on a theme – a random mix of meaningless phrases and tired slogans – but sometimes there is a telling tweak, a certain emphasis, or perhaps the tweet simply doesn’t appear.
The last time Boris Johnson had a leadership crisis, when Partygate emerged a few months ago, much attention was afforded to the protracted silence of certain of his rivals, notably Rishi Sunak, until the appearance of a formulaic – and to me, insincere – expression of faith in Johnson’s leadership. It persuaded nobody.
