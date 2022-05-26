The habit of cabinet ministers seemingly “copying and pasting” similar tweets on a given topic contains its own nerdy attractions, though admittedly on the more speculative end of political analysis – just a bit of fun, as Peter Snow might say.

At first glance, they do indeed look to be limited variations on a theme – a random mix of meaningless phrases and tired slogans – but sometimes there is a telling tweak, a certain emphasis, or perhaps the tweet simply doesn’t appear.

The last time Boris Johnson had a leadership crisis, when Partygate emerged a few months ago, much attention was afforded to the protracted silence of certain of his rivals, notably Rishi Sunak, until the appearance of a formulaic – and to me, insincere – expression of faith in Johnson’s leadership. It persuaded nobody.