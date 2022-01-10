How can the government prevent the steep rise in energy bills that will take effect in the spring? The short answer is that it can’t, to any substantial degree, because it cannot afford to subsidise the domestic and industrial price of energy, which is rising at up to 50 per cent a year at current rates. The implications for the public finances are too gruesome to contemplate.

At the moment, the effects are being felt, but only partially, as the old cheap deals for gas and electricity have evaporated. The energy price cap is protecting millions of consumers from the huge rise in global energy costs, but it will run out on 1 April. What the increase will be then is anyone’s guess, but it might be 40 or 50 per cent – many hundreds of pounds a year.

The effect is especially amplified in the UK because of its unusually (by European standards) old, draughty and poorly insulated housing stock. The UK is also heavily (around 80 per cent) dependent on natural gas for domestic heating (and, until relatively recently, for electricity generation – a strategic move in the 1980s that may turn out to have been a mistake). Air and ground heat pumps are still a rare fitment in a British home.