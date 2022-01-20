One of the understandable arguments made in favour of keeping Boris Johnson as prime minister in this moment of crisis is that it would be wrong for Tory MPs to depose him, because that is the job of the electorate.

The voters did, after all, elect him prime minister not so very long ago – 12 December 2019 to be precise – with a substantial majority and a large margin in the popular vote over the Labour Party. The corollary is that a new prime minister would be unelected, would therefore lack legitimacy, and should soon seek their own mandate. A related, less comprehensible argument is that it would be an outrage if a serving prime minister were destroyed by the civil service, via leaks and the Sue Gray investigation, or, even worse, by “the media” – as if either of these amorphous and varied groups acts as one disciplined bloc.

The obvious answer to all of this is that Britain has a parliamentary rather than a presidential system, even though a lot of campaigning (eg “prime ministerial debates”) tends to be very presidential in style and tone. A prime minister has to command enough support in the Commons to form a government, which effectively means they must have the confidence of their own MPs.