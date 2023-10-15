Why is Brexit causing problems for electric cars in Britain?

Car industry bosses are warning of serious consequences without a new Brexit deal on electric car tariffs.
The Independent revealed on Sunday that £6,000 could be added to the price of a new vehicle when new EU trade rules come into force next year.
Industry bosses say there is an “existential threat” to the UK’s car manufacturing plants.
