Keir Starmer must dearly wish that Brexit was done, dusted and packed up in a file of old documents analysing what went wrong for Labour at the 2019 general election.

But Brexit remains undone. The messy consequences of our exit from the EU are only starting to unravel. And unfortunately for the Labour leader, it will still be an issue at the next general election.

Uncertainty hovers over our trading relationship with the bloc, as the protocol row rumbles on and businesses try to survive red tape disruption. Questions about the downsides of post-Brexit trade deals and the impact of Britain’s export slump will only grow louder in the months ahead.