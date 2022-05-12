Britain celebrates two momentous anniversaries next month. The first, broadly consensual and popular, will be the platinum jubilee of the queen’s accession. There will be cakes, street parties, bank holidays and the pubs will be open later.

A few weeks later, on 23 June, the sixth anniversary of the Brexit referendum will be marked in more subdued and different ways. The date Nigel Farage hailed as Britain’s Independence Day can at least unite the nation on one particular proposition: that Brexit hasn’t, after all this time, been “done”.

The government seems to think that fresh legislation to override the Northern Ireland protocol, which allows for checks on some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will finally get this bit of Brexit done. However, the chances look slim.