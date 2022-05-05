Crisis in British Virgin Islands is latest post-colonial headache

The crisis in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is a small reminder that the sun has not quite yet set upon the British Empire. Its disparate remaining territories, even the uninhabited ones, still have the capacity to cause trouble and distraction for the “mother country”. When that happens, there are usually no easy answers.

Like most of the British Overseas Territories (no longer styled “crown colonies” or “protectorates”), BVI is entirely self-governing in internal affairs, elects its own government and relies on Britain only for defence and security and to represent its interests in foreign affairs.

The arrest of premier Andrew Fahie on charges that he conspired to launder money and traffic drugs into the United States has resulted in the imposition of direct rule, on the advice of a judicial commission. The governor is now presiding over a group of appointed officials to undertake day-to-day administration of the islands.