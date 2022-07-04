What will the Christopher Pincher scandal lead to?

Given the trajectory of other recent scandals, two things about this latest furore seem fairly clear, and wearily predictable.

First, a constant flow of lurid allegations – some denied by Chris Pincher – will continue to damage the government’s reputation. In turn, the Conservatives’ popularity will slip further, and the opposition parties will enjoy something of a boost (if not to their poll standing, then certainly to their morale).

Such is the nature of this particular scandal that the drip-drip of allegations will depress all concerned, not least Mr Pincher, who is receiving medical attention while under investigation by the parliamentary Independent Complaints and Grievance scheme and possibly by the police. From these inquiries, which could take many months, may come a recommendation to parliament to sanction Mr Pincher. That, in turn, could be enough to trigger either his resignation or a petition for a by-election. Mr Pincher and his party may have decided long before that point that it might be best if he left the Commons.