It’s fair to say that a routine charge of criminal damage being tried at Bristol crown court wouldn’t usually attract the attention of the attorney general, still less a potential referral to the court of appeal, and still less than that an apparent attempt to undermine the jury system by tweet.

The case of the “Colston Four”, though, has prompted the attorney general for England and Wales, Suella Braverman, to take to social media to declare: “Trial by jury is an important guardian of liberty & must not be undermined. However, the decision in the Colston statue case is causing confusion…Without affecting the result of this case, as attorney general, I am able to refer matters to the Court of Appeal so that senior judges have the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases. I am carefully considering whether to do so.”

Arguably, the most damaging “confusion” is to be found among those Conservative politicians who pay lip service to the sanctity of the rule of law before questioning the verdict in cases which they find politically offensive, rather as Braverman seems to have done. In any case the acquittal cannot be reversed on ministerial orders, and the move is perhaps “performative”, primarily aimed at appeasing the more excitable elements in her own party. But such rightist virtue-signalling by a senior law official has the potential to be damaging to the independence of the judicial system. A more responsible reaction came from the Avon and Somerset Police: “Having been presented with the evidence, a jury has now determined their actions were not criminal and we respect its decision.”