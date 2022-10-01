Make-or-break week as Liz Truss faces the Tory faithful

This week’s Conservative Party conference in Birmingham is a make-or-break moment for Liz Truss.

A successful conference could shore up her position and create political space over the next few weeks for her to set out the package of supply-side reforms she hopes will deliver growth and stave off recession.

A Brum bloodbath could see her return to 10 Downing Street fatally wounded, with her own party scheming to remove her in time to salvage their chances of survival at the next election. But why do party conferences matter so much? And why do the parties hold them?