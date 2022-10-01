Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Politics Explained

Make-or-break week as Liz Truss faces the Tory faithful

What happens at party conference and why do people attend? Andrew Woodcock has the answers

Saturday 01 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The most wounding thing for a leader in Truss’s supposed honeymoon period could be a simple lack of enthusiasm from her troops</p>

The most wounding thing for a leader in Truss’s supposed honeymoon period could be a simple lack of enthusiasm from her troops

(PA)

This week’s Conservative Party conference in Birmingham is a make-or-break moment for Liz Truss.

A successful conference could shore up her position and create political space over the next few weeks for her to set out the package of supply-side reforms she hopes will deliver growth and stave off recession.

A Brum bloodbath could see her return to 10 Downing Street fatally wounded, with her own party scheming to remove her in time to salvage their chances of survival at the next election. But why do party conferences matter so much? And why do the parties hold them?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in