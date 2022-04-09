Are the Tories set for big local elections losses over the cost of living crisis?

There are some huge national political issues for voters to consider at next month’s local elections: the Partygate scandal, the government’s response to the Ukraine war, and the Sunak family’s dizzyingly complex tax arrangements.

But crippling living costs will surely be at the very front of people’s minds come 5 May. Britons are getting whacked by soaring energy bills, rising food costs and a national insurance hike, and many could opt to punish the party in power.

How big a factor will Britain’s cost of living crisis prove to be? Some 45 per cent of Britons think reducing living costs should be a priority for the government, a recent Kantar poll found – making it the top concern ahead of the NHS and housing issues.