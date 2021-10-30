What is the loophole in the government’s conversion therapy ban?

For three years, Conservative governments have waxed lyrical about plans to ban the “abhorrent” practice of conversion therapy – a discredited “therapy” that seeks to suppress an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Speaking at the Tories’ annual conference earlier this month, Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, made a rare intervention at an LGBT+ reception, insisting that the government remained “completely committed” to introducing a legislative ban.

The long-standing pledge – first made by Theresa May – has fallen victim to multiple delays in recent years, but on Friday ministers launched a six-week consultation process, seeking views from the LGBT+ and religious communities. Equalities minister Liz Truss said it “sets out how we will ban the archaic practice that has no place in modern life” and promised to introduce legislation by spring next year.