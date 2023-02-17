The independent Covid-19 public inquiry has begun its preliminary hearings, just over three years after the first cases were identified in the UK. It has heard submissions from barristers representing families bereaved by coronavirus based in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and an outline of the organisations who will submit evidence in main phases of the inquiry.

What has happened so far?

At this stage, the inquiry is setting out how the process will be run. With a large number of interested parties, documentary and sometimes technical clinical and demographic data, organisation is itself a formidable logistical challenge. And as well as being complex and highly-charged, it is also complicated by the parallel Scottish inquiry.