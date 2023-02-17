Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Who has most to fear from the public inquiry into Covid?

Political reputations could take a hit, but key players are no longer in office, says Sean O’Grady

Friday 17 February 2023 17:04
Comments
<p>Personal messages left for those who died during the pandemic on the National Covid Memorial Wall</p>

Personal messages left for those who died during the pandemic on the National Covid Memorial Wall

(Getty)

The independent Covid-19 public inquiry has begun its preliminary hearings, just over three years after the first cases were identified in the UK. It has heard submissions from barristers representing families bereaved by coronavirus based in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and an outline of the organisations who will submit evidence in main phases of the inquiry.

What has happened so far?

At this stage, the inquiry is setting out how the process will be run. With a large number of interested parties, documentary and sometimes technical clinical and demographic data, organisation is itself a formidable logistical challenge. And as well as being complex and highly-charged, it is also complicated by the parallel Scottish inquiry.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in