Just as Boris Johnson and the UK government have some decisions to make about how to deal with the omicron variant of Covid-19, so does Joe Biden.

Biden has already announced that the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday. The other nations on that list are Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. While no cases of the omicron variant have yet been discovered in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on Sunday that he "would not be surprised" if omicron had already made its way to the country.

"We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you're already having travel-related cases that they've been noted in Israel and Belgium and in other places – when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over,” Fauci told NBC's Today.