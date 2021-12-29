How the UK prepared for a pandemic 25 years ago – and what it got wrong

How can a government plan for the unexpected – plan, that is, for what the late Donald Rumsfeld called the “unknown unknowns”? It can’t, of course, which may account for the extraordinary degree of patience shown by the public in the face of the shortcomings in the UK’s (and specifically England’s) pandemic response.

On the other hand, preparations for “known unknowns”, in Rumsfeld-speak, can help with the unknown unknowns. The latest releases from the National Archives suggest preparations for something like today’s pandemic were taking place a quarter-century ago. Whatever has gone wrong since Covid emerged, the authorities had been thinking about such matters for a long time.

The March 1997 “contingency plan for an influenza pandemic” sounds quite prophetic: “The following conditions coexisting suggest that a pandemic is imminent – the emergence of a new strain of influenza virus which has a marked antigenic shift – a new virus; a high proportion of susceptible people in the population, ie with no immunity to the new virus either from vaccination or from previous infection with a similar virus; evidence that the new virus can spread and cause human disease.”