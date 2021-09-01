Has Dominic Raab done enough to keep his job?

Ever since he packed up his flip flops and headed home from his now infamous holiday in Crete, Dominic Raab has endured resignation calls from the opposition and gossip about demotion at the next cabinet reshuffle. Will the foreign secretary be “toast” come Boris Johnson’s next shake-up, as Whitehall sources have suggested?

Raab’s 90-minute grilling by MPs about Afghanistan on Wednesday was the ideal chance to defend himself – but the evasive, prickly appearance managed to raise fresh questions about the handling of the crisis and his own political future.

The foreign secretary passed up the chance to apologise for his actions during the Taliban takeover, repeatedly refused to say when he headed off to the Greek island, and blamed faulty intelligence for the failure to spot Kabul’s fall coming.