Why can’t politicians keep out of football?

Thus far, the England team, led with unassuming charm and inspiration by Gareth Southgate, has kept a clean sheet both on the pitch and off. The majority of the (English) public have been cheering them on, with some 20 million watching the Ukraine game on TV. The politicians have, predictably, started to clamber onto the Three Lions bandwagon. Boris Johnson posing standing on an enormous St George’s cross flag in Downing Street was merely the most high-profile of the many publicity stunts.

Spare a thought, then, for the Conservative MP for Ashfield, the redoubtable Lee Anderson. who was so appalled by the team’s decision to take the knee during the tournament that he pledged not to watch a single England game. As England has progressed, his principled stand continues. If he sticks to his pledge, and averts his eyes to the highlights, social media clips and news reports of any future successes – including, potentially, England winning the tournament – Anderson will have the distinction of being the only person in the country not to have seen a single England goal in the Euros.