Can the new Green Party leaders make an impact?

Although the election of Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as co-leaders of the Green Party has gone virtually unnoticed by the media and the public (fairly or otherwise), it may prove to be a significant moment in years to come.

Albeit virtually invisible to the electorate, in choosing Denyer-Ramsay over the alternative pairing of Amelia Womack and Tamsin Omond, the Greens have opted for a more electoral and less protesting path to getting their ideas implemented. The winners were endorsed by the party’s lone MP, Caroline Lucas, and by one half of the previous leadership pairing, Siân Berry. In their first media interviews, Denyer and Ramsay were lukewarm about some of the tactics and direct action used by Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion. There was no sign that their first act in office would be to glue themselves to the M4 or to a Tube train. Omond, by contrast, is a co-founder of Extinction Rebellion. In the eyes of some, including wavering progressive voters, it may appear that the Green Party is growing up, embracing democratic means and accepting the responsibilities and compromises that are required to win influence and power, and thus save the planet.