How is it possible to admire both Blair and Corbyn?
John Rentoul set out to find a Labour Party member who has a favourable opinion of both former leaders
More than half – 55 per cent – of Labour Party members have a favourable opinion of Tony Blair, and 53 per cent have a favourable opinion of Jeremy Corbyn, according to a YouGov survey this month. I found this surprising, because it required the existence of party members who admired both at the same time.
I said on Twitter that I would be interested to find such a person and learn more about their views. I was contacted by a Labour member called Richard who admires both former leaders and who is happy to explain why.
“The easier part is why I supported both men as leaders of the Labour Party,” he says. “After 18 years of Conservative government, the arrival of Tony Blair as prime minister was such a breath of fresh air. There was an immediate change of tone in politics, and a progressive agenda sought. The achievements of his government were wonderful – that they could have gone further, particularly given his majorities, is obviously an open discussion point. He raised the profile of women in parliament, and tackled many inequalities in society.”
