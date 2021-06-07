If the Conservatives are trying to fix the voting system it could backfire on them

The Conservatives are accused of changing the voting rules in ways that will favour them. Two changes are proposed: one is to require people to show proof of identity before they vote; the other is to abolish preferential voting and to use first-past-the-post instead for mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections. Opposition parties furiously accuse the Tories of seeking party advantage.

But the evidence suggests that neither change would benefit the Conservative Party. Requiring voter ID is likely to cause problems for groups that are less likely to have ID, but old people are the largest group in that category, and they tend to vote Conservative. Young people and ethnic minorities are also more likely to be affected, and tend to vote Labour, but the overall partisan effect is unclear.

This doesn’t mean that voter ID law is a good idea – it is certainly a solution to a non-existent problem – but it is unlikely to “suppress” the Labour vote relative to the Tory vote. By importing the US term “voter suppression”, opposition politicians are misleading themselves.