There are few things that are certain in economics, but given everything that’s happening, it is unlikely that the policymakers at the Bank of England have got the latest interest rate judgement right. The lingering after-effects of Brexit, the supply-chain difficulties after Covid-19, and now a war in Europe and global economic war on Russia mean that such judgements are ridiculously clouded by uncertainties.

Who can say where the economy might be heading in 18 months to two years’ time, the kind of time horizon the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has to look to? Another wave of severe Covid? An escalation of the war? A property crash in China? More freakish weather affecting harvests? They’d be very lucky to get it “right”.

If, over the next few months, inflation persists at high levels – and the perception is that the Bank has failed in its central mission to keep to a target of 2 per cent inflation and generally protect the economy – then the political consequences for the Bank may be dramatic, in the form of a (more or less) drastic reduction in the operational independence granted to it by the New Labour government back in 1997.