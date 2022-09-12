Will King Charles continue to rule over many realms?

It almost seems like poor taste. No sooner had the men in tights and tabards proclaimed Charles III the rightful king of his overseas realms and territories, than the prime minister of one of the smaller ones, Antigua and Barbuda, suggested his independent nation will vote on whether to become a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Gaston Browne said a referendum could take place within three years - but, to sighs of relief at the palace - he emphasised that the move was "not an act of hostility,” and that it wasn’t a big issue in the Caribbean state. “I think most people haven’t even bothered to think about it,” he said. No doubt that is true of the 83,000 inhabitants of these beautiful islands; but the new king and his entourage have probably fretted about it.

There was better news from other parts. Jacinda Adern, prime minister of New Zealand and possibly the most progressive leader on the planet, dismissed any similar move “anytime soon” though she thinks her country will cut the link in her lifetime. The lack of urgency was echoed by the newish premier of Australia, Anthony Albanese, who has ruled out a referendum in his first term. "The bigger questions about our constitution are not ones for this current period,” he said. Mr Albanese is personally committed to ending the monarchy in Australia but he and his fellow campaigners remain stymied by disagreements on how the replacement head of state should be elected or selected; the same differences stymied the last attempt to move away from the House of Windsor back in 1999. (The proposal was rejected by about 55 per cent to 45 per cent). Canada is even less keen to alter its constitution. Jamaica has already announced moves towards a republic; and Barbados was the last to do so, earlier this year.