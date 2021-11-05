Will Labour’s hopes go west in Leicester East by-election?

In all likelihood, four by-elections will be fought in the next few months. Two, in Southend and Old Bexley, are certain, and will fill vacancies caused by the deaths of Sir David Amess and James Brokenshire respectively. Given the circumstances, the Southend seat will not be contested by Labour, the Liberal Democrat’s and the Greens, and will thus be an exceptionally quiet affair. Bexley is also a safe Conservative seat, with no chance of an upset. Despite the controversies surrounding Owen Paterson, who has announced his resignation as MP for Shropshire North, that too will result in another Tory member. Psephologists will no doubt be able to derive some clues about the state of political play from the various swings and turnouts, but by far the most interesting prospective contest is the one in Leicester East – though it may be a while in coming.

The present MP, who has served since the 2019 general election is Claudia Webbe. Ms Webbe replaced Keith Vaz, who had troubles of his own, late in the last parliament, and was elected, with a much reduced majority, under the Labour banner. However she was suspended by Labour as a member when she was charged with harassment, and on her recent conviction she has been expelled from the Labour Party. She has thus been sitting as an independent member since. She is now appealing her case, and maintains her innocence. If her appeal fails then a petition will be set up to allow for a “recall” by-election. If ten per cent of the electorate of Leicester East sign up, about 8,000 people, then Ms Webbe will be forced out, and the seat will be up for grabs.

Having been a safe Labour seat for decades, Leicester East has gone volatile. There is a chance it might fall to the Conservatives, the first time they would have won here since 1983.