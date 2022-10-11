Sir Keir Starmer has announced a shake-up of the leader of the opposition’s office as he puts Labour on a general election footing even though the contest is likely to be two years away.

The Labour leader has ousted Sam White, his chief of staff. The official reason is that Mr White’s job is being merged with one at Labour headquarters as the election looms into view, so it is a smaller role than he took on last year. Policy and communications will now come under the orbit of David Evans, the party’s general secretary. Mr White, a former special adviser to ex-chancellor Alistair Darling, said “we part very much as friends with the intent to work together again in the future.”

Labour enjoyed a successful party conference in Liverpool last month and has moved to between 20 and 30 points ahead in the opinion polls since Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget. But tensions over strategy bubble away not far beneath Labour’s calm surface, with a perpetual battle for the leader’s ear among advisers offering conflicting advice. Mr White was seen as too cautious by some critics; others said he had not professionalised Sir Keir’s operation as the leader had hoped. Some insiders said his departure was about ensuring Labour has the best people, rather than “the nicest guys,” in the top posts.