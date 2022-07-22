Liz Truss, Conservative leadership contender and apparent Margaret Thatcher tribute act, would like to emulate her hero by “ditching EU law from statute books by [the] end of 2023 to boost [the] economy”.

In the words of her bullish press release: “As prime minister I will unleash the full potential of Britain post-Brexit, and accelerate plans to get EU law off our statute books so we can boost growth and make the most of our new-found freedoms outside of the EU. EU regulations hinder our businesses and this has to change. In Downing Street, I will seize the chance to diverge from outdated EU law and frameworks and capitalise on the opportunities we have ahead of us.”

There was much to be said for the Thatcher-Major “supply side” reforms to the economy, such as trade union reform, privatisations, creating enterprise zones and improving incentives for entrepreneurs. However, those governments, and others, made some serious mistakes as well in the struggle to set people and business free.