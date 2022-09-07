Watching the first exchange between Liz Truss and Keir Starmer from the press gallery, I felt an unfamiliar sensation. The Labour leader asked a simple, clear question, to which everyone in the Commons, and everyone else watching outside, wanted to know the answer. And the prime minister answered it. Was she really against windfall taxes? Yes I am, she said.

I didn’t agree with her answer, and I thought it was unwise, but it wasn’t the kind of answer that Boris Johnson would have given. Not just because he reluctantly agreed to impose a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies, but because he was the lord of chaos at Prime Minister’s Questions.

He would ignore Starmer’s question, or twist it, or launch a gratuitous attack, or ask Starmer a question, which always provoked Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker. He was unpredictable, often entertaining, sometimes unclear or irrelevant, and yet he managed to make Starmer seem petty, bureaucratic or boring.