What do the revelations mean for Michael Gove?

What are we to make of the remarks made by Michael Gove as a young, or young-ish, man? Plainly the revelations are what you might call unhelpful to what remains of his political ambition. Gove is a figure whose every public utterance must be weighed for the right balance of evasiveness and politeness, each expression carefully fettled to provide flexibility for the possible/inevitable U-turn: he is a man who has perfected the art of saying nowt.

Apart from a recent excursion onto the dancefloor – and of course the oblique column written by his wife, Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine – Gove has usually succeeded in keeping certain things quiet. A recent biography, A Man in a Hurry, by Owen Bennett, didn’t spill too many toxic beans, and it was Gove who outed himself, during the 2019 Tory leadership campaign, as a cocaine user from around the time in the early 1990s when he was a journalist and attempting to penetrate the “Notting Hill set” of David Cameron, Nick Boles, George Osborne et al.