A committee of MPs claims a lack of job support for ex-politicians could put potential newcomers off a career in parliament. Bigger pay-offs and medals for long service have been suggested as ways to reward public service. Outgoing members should get medals and more generous redundancy payments, they argue, in a bid to help them move into other jobs.

Some MPs experienced difficulty persuading employers of their merits and suffered “financial challenges and hardship” after leaving parliament, some waiting months for loss-of-office money.

What was that again?