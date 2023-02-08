Medals and bigger payoffs for MPs? It’s a tough sell to the public
In politics, as in comedy, timing is everything – and the timing of this suggestion is awful, writes Sean O’Grady
A committee of MPs claims a lack of job support for ex-politicians could put potential newcomers off a career in parliament. Bigger pay-offs and medals for long service have been suggested as ways to reward public service. Outgoing members should get medals and more generous redundancy payments, they argue, in a bid to help them move into other jobs.
Some MPs experienced difficulty persuading employers of their merits and suffered “financial challenges and hardship” after leaving parliament, some waiting months for loss-of-office money.
What was that again?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies