Nadine Dorries has become the 19th Conservative MP to voluntarily declare they are standing down at the next general election. What’s going on?

So, why is Nadine Dorries going?

She says it’s because the Tories dumped Boris Johnson, (who she thinks is the Messiah, rather than a very naughty boy), and her party is thus doomed at the next election: “It’s 24 points behind. And that, my friends, could be described as terminal." A return to cabinet under Rishi Sunak seems unlikely, as does a Johnson comeback. There are also as yet unsubstantiated suggestions that her Mid Bedfordshire seat, far safer than Johnson’s in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, is being vacated so that Johnson can make a “chicken run” and become the local candidate.