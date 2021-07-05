Is the George Cross a fitting award for the NHS?

It goes without saying that, for many working so hard in the health service, the award of the George Cross is very welcome, but perhaps not quite as welcome as, say, adequate supplies of protective equipment last year, filling the 85,000 vacancies in the NHS in England alone, or, indeed, a pay rise at least matching inflation.

Still, it is a great honour, surpassed only by the Victoria Cross. Given that so many of those working in the NHS and care sectors have lost their lives directly and indirectly to Covid, the VC might also have been a fitting gesture. However, the VC doesn’t have the same tradition as the George Cross of being awarded collectively. An alternative, proposed in various quarters last year, was for an individual “campaign” medal for each member of the NHS workforce. That, though, might have carried a little more political baggage, and thus be divisive. A collective award instead fits bitter with the way teamwork and camaraderie play such a large part in the success of the NHS, and is more dignified and distinguished. An individual medal would also have been impossible to administer without creating anomalies and unfairness.

Given that news of this award, “for gallantry”, made on the NHS’s “birthday” was not spun or leaked, and it may be that the palace had a greater than usual role in it, and the Queen more closely involved. Certainly her commendation, handwritten, suggests a close personal interest. It is careful to state that the award is made to the National Health Services (plural) of the United Kingdom, whereas government ministers often give the impression that devolution of health services to Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast never happened. It is also for the entire 73 years of service by all the physios, doctors, cleaners, porters, nurses, paramedics, anaesthetists, midwives, clerical staff, surgeons, auxiliaries, cleaners, managers, cooks, psychiatrists, radiographers, haematologists – the lot.