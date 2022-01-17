The decision by the Liberal Democrats to table a motion of no confidence in the prime minister, Boris Johnson, is a curious one. It is not the conventional proposition usually put to the House of Commons, that “this house has no confidence in Her Majesty’s government”. Instead the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is using a parliamentary device called an Early Day Motion (EDM), and reads as follows:

“That this house has no confidence in the prime minister because he has broken the Covid-19 lockdown laws his government introduced, misled both parliament and the public about it, and disastrously undermined public confidence in the midst of a pandemic.”

Being more focused on Johnson himself and “Partygate”, the idea, presumably, is to embarrass Conservative MPs into arguing in favour of the prime minister’s behaviour, which amounts to constant references to the Sue Gray investigation – which is still being conducted. A motion of no confidence in the government would tend to rally the Tory troops; but with the prime minister’s unpopularity in sections of his own party, this motion seems better designed to get a result – to make the Tories squirm and look ridiculous.