Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Why the pension triple lock looks safe with worried Tories

The need to hold on to a previously loyal and reliable base is not confined to right-wing newspapers, writes Sean O’Grady

Monday 14 November 2022 22:00
Comments
<p>Fortunately for the nation’s older folk, the Conservative Party is terrified of them. They vote, and they vote Tory, and they are a growing proportion of the electorate</p>

Fortunately for the nation’s older folk, the Conservative Party is terrified of them. They vote, and they vote Tory, and they are a growing proportion of the electorate

(AP)

If a government were operating purely on the basis of fixing the public finances, there’s no doubt state pensioners would be forced to endure a real-terms cut in their incomes.

It would mean that many would be pushed to the point where their health would be endangered, given the spiralling cost of heating, lighting and food. Hypothermia, flu and other respiratory illnesses take the lives of many every year. It’s neither humane nor fair to reduce the real-terms spending power of the old age pension. It’s the politics of it that may save the older generation from hardship this winter.

The cost of the state pension runs to more than £100bn a year. To put that in perspective, it’s rather more than double the defence budget, half the size of the entire spending on the NHS and social care, or a chunky four per cent of UK national income. When people talk about cutting social security benefits they should be aware that by far the largest component – some 60 per cent – is the old age pension. Contrary to some perceptions, it is not “paid for” by national insurance (NI) contributions over a working life, but funded directly from general taxation (including NI, which is essentially another income tax).

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in